- (PLX AI) - Inwit 2021 revenue eur 785 million.
- • Inwit 2021 ebitda eur 715 million
- • Inwit 2021 recurring free cash flow eur 366.5 million
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA
|8,742
|-4,02 %