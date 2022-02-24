Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
24.02.2022 | 17:58
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, February 24

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing
24 February 2022

The Company hereby announces that, on 24 February 2022, the Company was notified that the following purchases were made:

Mr Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

3,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 24 February 2022, at a price of 1.848 pence per Ordinary Share;

Mrs Linda Moule (Persons closely associated to Mr Michael Moule):

3,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 24 February 2022, at a price of 1.849 pence per Ordinary Share;

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.


Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

