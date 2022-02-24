Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Director Dealing

24 February 2022



The Company hereby announces that, on 24 February 2022, the Company was notified that the following purchases were made:

Mr Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

3,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 24 February 2022, at a price of 1.848 pence per Ordinary Share;

Mrs Linda Moule (Persons closely associated to Mr Michael Moule):

3,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 24 February 2022, at a price of 1.849 pence per Ordinary Share;

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.





Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

