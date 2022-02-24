Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2022 | 18:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Believe: Invitation to FY 2021 earnings webcast

Believe's full year 2021 earnings will be released on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 5:45pm (Paris), 4:45pm (London)

They will be available on investors.believe.com

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. (Paris), 5:30 p.m. (London). The speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder Xavier Dumont, COO & CFO

To connect to the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uyzf6vcu

To connect to the kive audio conference call:

Access code (communicated orally to the operator): Believe

France, Paris:+33 (0) 1 70 37 16 97

United Kingdom, London: +44 (0) 2071 928011

United States, New York: +1 646 774 02 19

Conference ID: 1436217

Attachment

  • Invitation Webcast_Believe-FY2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23ff4388-376f-4353-9d10-8ec9bc165b23)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.