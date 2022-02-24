Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market to Reach US$ 17,882.7 MN by 2028 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market was valued at US$ 8,771.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market:

The rising demand for better handling of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products has resulted in increased research for more advanced temperature controlled packaging insulation solutions such as vacuum insulated panels (VIP). VIP-based insulation offers major advantages over conventional expanded polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane insulated shippers. Shippers implementing VIP are comparatively smaller and lighter in weight, they provide wider temperature ranges, reduce refrigerant requirements, and in turn cut distribution costs.

Rising demand for better handling of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products has resulted in increased research for more advanced temperature controlled packaging insulation solutions such as vacuum insulated panels (VIP). VIP-based insulation offers major advantages over conventional expanded polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane insulated shippers. Shippers implementing VIP are comparatively smaller and lighter in weight, they provide wider temperature ranges, reduces refrigerant requirements and in turn cuts distribution costs.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3683

Key Market Takeaways

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Various food and pharma companies opt to lease or rent temperature-controlled shippers/containers as per requirement. On the other hand, shipper/container manufacturers achieve reduced cost of ownership and increased return on investment, hence increases profits. However, unless a company has closed loop system, this solution remain uneconomical. Success in the business requires establishment of depots at various geographical locations. For instance, CSafe's REPAQ program allows the user to reuse its VIP Shippers, after a six step inspection process, at a minimal additional charge, enabling the customer to save up to 30-40% on supply chain cost. CSafe's is manufacturer and provider of Temperature control logistics services and also offers cold chain equipment, active air cargo solutions, mobile refrigeration units etc.

Major players operating in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market include Envirotainer AB, Intelsius, Pelican Biothermal LLC, Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Limited, Tempack, Packaging Solutions, S.L., Entropy Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Outlast Technologies LLC, and Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Major players are opting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for the temperature controlled packaging solutions. For instance, in February 2020, Pelican BioThermal LLC acquired NanoCool, a Mexico-based manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging solutions. This acquisition would help the company in expanding its access to laboratories and patients and several players who are engaged in distribution of life sciences materials and collection of patient laboratory samples. Pelican BioThermal LLC offers the widest range of temperature controlled, thermally-protected packaging and service solutions to the global life science industry.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3683

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, By Product:

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Containers

Others

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, By Application:

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, By End-use:

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3683

Find more related trending reports below:

Temperature controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type (Insulated Shippers (Panels and Envelopes, EPS Foam Container, Fiberboard Polyurethane (PUR)), Insulated Protective Shippers Insulated Containers (Chest Style, Upright Style), Others (refrigerants, gel, icepacks, and phase change materials)), By Application (Frozen, Chilled, Ambient), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Next-Generation Packaging Market, By Packaging Type (Active Packaging (Antimicrobials, Gas Scavengers, Gas Emitters, Others), Intelligent Packaging (Sensors, Indicators, Tags, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP))), By Application (Traditional, Contemporary), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market, by Function (Storage (Storage Equipment and Service) and Packaging (Packaging Material and Packaging Level)) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg