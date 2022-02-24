Economist Impact: The 9th annual World Ocean Summit to debate developments in plastics, aquaculture, shipping, fishing, energy and tourism

Members of the media are invited to register here

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Ocean Summit, the leading conference on the marine economy, today announced the final speaker line-up for the 2022 event, which will run from Tuesday, March 1 to Friday, March 4.

The theme of the four-day global event, organised by Economist Impact, is "How to achieve 2030 targets". Programming will consist of online conversations, interactive sessions, roundtables and a virtual exhibition. Over 150 leading figures from across the ocean community, from business to science, government, investors, and civil society, will explore this year's theme by looking at developments in shipping, fishing, aquaculture, energy, tourism, and plastics. Last year, the event attracted over 8000 registrants from 175 countries.

Speakers include:

John Kerry , special presidential envoy for climate, US

, special presidential envoy for climate, US Amina J. Mohammed , deputy secretary-general, UN and chair, UN Sustainable Development Group

, deputy secretary-general, UN and chair, UN Sustainable Development Group HSH Albert II, sovereign prince of Monaco

John Briceño, prime minister, Belize

Razan Al Mubarak , president, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

, president, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Virginijus Sinkevicius, commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, European Commission

Mariam Bint Mohammed Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment, UAE

Jane Ewing , senior vice-president for sustainability, Walmart

, senior vice-president for sustainability, Walmart Ana Gascon , world without waste director, Coca Cola Europe

, world without waste director, Coca Cola Europe Whitney Johnston , director of oceans sustainability, Salesforce

, director of oceans sustainability, Salesforce Brune Poirson , chief sustainability officer, Accor

, chief sustainability officer, Accor Maya Gabeira , professional big wave surfer, activist and board member, Oceana

A full list of speakers can be found here

Talking points from the agenda include:

How can industries collaborate to enhance recycling and waste management and find solutions to reduce marine plastic pollution?

How can we achieve 2030 targets for ocean health restoration?

How will the shipping industry reach IMO targets for decarbonisation by 2030 and 2050?

What is being done to sustainably increase aquaculture globally?

What is the regenerative effect of tourism on the ocean and how is tourism building back bluer?

What are the solutions to overcome overfishing?

How can we increase production of marine renewable energy?

How can nature-based solutions to combat climate change be scaled?

On the morning of March 2nd, Back to Blue , an Economist Impact and The Nippon Foundation initiative, will be launching its new Chemical Pollution report.

Lloyd's Register Foundation will also be hosting two specially commissioned short films entitled "Two kinds of water" and "Salt Lines" by award-winning director Dan McDougall.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Ian Hemming, managing director, Economist Impact Events said, "We are looking forward to reconnecting the international Oceans community, and hosting four days of remarkable and memorable discussions, and showcasing the latest innovations in the sector."

Marc A. Hayek, president & chief executive of Swiss luxury/fine watch brand Blancpain said, "As part of the Blancpain Ocean Commitment, we have been supporting the World Ocean Summit right from its first edition in 2012. During the past 10 years, together with The Economist, we have gone a long way in bringing key leaders from governments, international organisations and NGOs together with the private sector in order to find new solutions for both a sustainable environment and a prosperous economy."

More details about the summit, including the programme and a link to register, are on the event website

To stay-up-date with the topics throughout the year, visit the World Ocean Initiative website .

