- (PLX AI) - Occidental Q4 net income USD 1,300 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.37
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.48 vs. estimate USD 1.1
- • Occidental Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $2.1 billion
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 1,400 million vs. estimate USD 1,115 million
- • Occidental's focus on operational efficiencies in the fourth quarter enabled us to leverage the increases in commodity prices to further improve our balance sheet and liquidity position, and set us on a path toward continued debt reduction and the implementation of a new shareholder return framework in 2022, CEO said
