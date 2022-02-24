Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 Ticker-Symbol: SN6 
Frankfurt
24.02.22
08:05 Uhr
14,920 Euro
-1,520
-9,25 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2022 | 21:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Recommends Final Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

?

LONDON, February 24, 2022 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2021 of $0.50 per Common Share, payable on May 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 27, 2022. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 26, 2022.

The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 21, 2022 in Bermuda. If approved, this will bring the full dividend for 2021 to $1.00 per Common Share

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG.
Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


STOLT-NIELSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.