Investment advances potential cost reduction of CO 2 capture

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced it has made a new investment in Carbon Clean, a global leader in cost-effective industrial carbon capture.

The size and cost of installing carbon capture technology has been a barrier to adoption. Carbon Clean's technology is designed to reduce the costs and physical footprint required for carbon capture compared with many existing approaches. Carbon Clean's technology and fully modular construction also aims to reduce site disruption and facilitate faster permitting.

"We look forward to partnering with Carbon Clean to help advance Chevron's pursuit of lower carbon solutions," said Chris Powers, vice president of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) with Chevron New Energies (CNE). "Chevron has a long history of supporting innovation. We strive to apply our internal capabilities and longstanding partnership approach toward developing and commercializing breakthrough technologies, including those that enable lower carbon solutions in the marketplace."

Chevron Technology Ventures made an initial investment in Carbon Clean in 2020. In 2021, Chevron launched CNE to accelerate lower carbon business opportunities in CCUS, hydrogen, and offsets and emerging energies, as well as support Chevron's ongoing growth in biofuels.

"Chevron's investment demonstrates interest in our technology, business strategy and rapidly expanding order book. We are seeking to deliver a revolution in carbon capture driven by our modular technology and are thrilled that Chevron shares our vision for the sector," said Aniruddha Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon Clean. "We are working to remove the biggest barriers to the adoption of widespread industrial carbon capture. It is vital that we decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors while developing new low-carbon technologies. This latest investment and our work with partners, such as Chevron, will provide us with the opportunity to deliver exponential growth in carbon capture and meet ever rising demand."

As part of the new investment, Chevron and Carbon Clean are seeking to develop a carbon capture pilot for Carbon Clean's CycloneCC technology on a gas turbine in San Joaquin Valley, California. Carbon capture will play a crucial role in reducing emissions in hard-to-abate energy intensive industries such as refining, cement, and steel. Chevron is targeting 25 million tonnes of CO2 per year in equity storage by the end of this decade, with a focus on developing regional hubs that leverage its existing and emerging partnerships with customers, governments, and industry.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Carbon Clean

Carbon Clean is a global leader in carbon capture solutions for hard-to-abate industries such as cement, steel, refineries and energy from waste. The company's patented technology significantly reduces the costs of carbon capture when compared to existing solutions.

The company is leading innovation in the CCUS market and has developed a fully modular technology CycloneCC that is set to disrupt the sector. The company's solutions will help deliver the necessary scaling up of carbon capture to achieve global net zero targets. The technology has been proven at scale in over 44 sites around the world, including plants in the UK, U.S., Japan, Germany, India, Norway and the Netherlands. It has delivered the world's largest industrial-scale carbon capture and utilisation plant for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals Fertilizers Ltd, India.

The UK-based company has received funding and grant support from the British and U.S. governments and has established partnerships with industry leaders including CEMEX and Veolia. It is also an investor in the Swedish eMethanol shipping fuel company, Liquid Wind. Carbon Clean has been a Global Cleantech 100 company three times, most recently in 2022, features in the inaugural PwC Net Zero Future50 and was chosen as one of CEMEX Ventures Top50 ConTech Startups. For further information: www.carbonclean.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations and energy transition plans that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "toward," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company's products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company's global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; development of large carbon capture and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of the company's joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to implement capital allocation strategies, including future stock repurchase programs and dividend payments; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 20 through 25 of the company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006059/en/

Contacts:

Chevron

Creighton Welch

CreightonWelch@chevron.com

t. (281) 703.2728

Carbon Clean

James Hartwell

press@carbonclean.com carbonclean@kekstcnc.com

t. +44 7870 487 532