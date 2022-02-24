- (PLX AI) - Intuit Q2 EPS USD 0.35.
- • Q2 revenue USD 2,700 million
- • FY Guidance unchanged:
- • Revenue of $12.165 billion to $12.300 billion, growth of approximately 26 to 28 percent, including Mailchimp as of November 1 and a full year of Credit Karma
- • Excluding Mailchimp, revenue growth of 18 to 20 percent
- • GAAP operating income of $2.441 billion to $2.501 billion, a decline of approximately 2 percent to flat
- • Non-GAAP operating income of $4.370 billion to $4.430 billion, growth of approximately 25 to 27 percent
- • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.00 to $7.16, a decline of approximately 7 to 5 percent
- • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $11.48 to $11.64, growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent
