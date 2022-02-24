- (PLX AI) - Galapagos FY revenue EUR 484.8 million.
- • FY net income EUR -103.2 million
|57,22
|57,80
|22:21
|57,49
|57,77
|22:00
|22:10
|Galapagos FY EBIT EUR -165.6 Million
|(PLX AI) - Galapagos FY revenue EUR 484.8 million.• FY net income EUR -103.2 million
|22:05
|Galapagos NV: Galapagos 2021 results set stage for future growth
| Key 2021 and post period events:
Appointment of Dr. Paul Stoffels1 as new CEO, effective 1 April 2022, following planned retirement of CEO and co-founder Onno van de StolpeJyseleca sales booked...
|11.02.
|EMA initiates safety review on JAK inhibitors; Galapagos woes continue as it terminates latest study
|07.02.
|GALAPAGOS NV - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|03.02.
|Galapagos NV: Galapagos receives transparency notification from EcoR1 Capital
|Mechelen, Belgium;
03 February 2022, 22.01
CET;
regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a new transparency notification from EcoR1
Capital,
LLC.
Pursuant...
|GALAPAGOS NV
|57,33
|+0,26 %