- (PLX AI) - Block Q4 revenue USD 4,080 million vs. estimate USD 4,040 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 184 million vs. estimate USD 143 million
- • Block Q4 cash app gross profit $518 million
- • Says Global expansion is one of Square's key strategic priorities in 2022 given the significant market opportunity: Despite the impact of various
- pronounced regional restrictions, gross profit in the fourth quarter in markets outside the U.S. represented 9% of Square gross profit, up 60% year over year and 63% on a two-year CAGR basis
