

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.99 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 billion or $3.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 103.4% to $6.04 billion from $2.97 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



