

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $55.04 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $62.79 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $635.93 million from $609.25 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $55.04 Mln. vs. $62.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $635.93 Mln vs. $609.25 Mln last year.



