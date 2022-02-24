- (PLX AI) - Gap Inc. Announces Plan to Increase Dividend by 25 Percent.
- • Dividend up to $0.60 from $0.48
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|12,660
|12,915
|22:49
|12,760
|12,820
|22:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:40
|Gap to Boost Dividend by 25% to $0.60 in FY 2022
|(PLX AI) - Gap Inc. Announces Plan to Increase Dividend by 25 Percent.• Dividend up to $0.60 from $0.48
► Artikel lesen
|10:54
|Erster Einblick: Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga
|01:56
|Yeezy x Balenciaga Collection Is Gap's Second Chance at Luxury
|Mi
|Yeezy Gap unveils Balenciaga collection that includes a $440 denim jacket
|17.02.
|Upgrade Your Spring Wardrobe With Up to 60% Off Old Navy Sitewide
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GAP INC
|12,710
|+5,83 %