Hinda Gharbi has notified the Board of her intention to step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto at the conclusion of the Rio Tinto plc AGM on 8 April 2022. Ms Gharbi, who has served on the Rio Tinto Board since 2020, is stepping down in order to concentrate on joining Bureau Veritas, initially as Chief Operating Officer and transitioning in 2023 to the position of Chief Executive Officer.
Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said, "I would like to thank Hinda for her considerable contribution to the Board over the last two years and for her wise counsel. On behalf of the Board, I wish Hinda well for the future, particularly in her new role at Bureau Veritas."
LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
