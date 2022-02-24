KBRA and KBRA Europe (collectively, KBRA) releases a brief report highlighting Aircraft ABS lease backed securities with exposure to aircraft leased to entities in Russia and the Ukraine. There is risk of potential cash flow interruptions in such transactions that could result from recent or future economic sanctions on Russia or Russian citizens as a result of the conflict. Furthermore, aircraft leased and located in Ukraine may be susceptible to physical damage.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

