

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):



Earnings: $60.4 million in Q4 vs. -$35.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $17.2 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Revenue: $659.1 million in Q4 vs. $389.1 million in the same period last year.



