

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



Earnings: -$632 million in Q4 vs. $318 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.95 in Q4 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $440 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $043 per share Revenue: $2.77 billion in Q4 vs. $2.56 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de