

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) revealed Loss for fourth quarter in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$23.96 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$21.73 million, or -$0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $34.48 million from $33.17 million last year.



Globalstar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



