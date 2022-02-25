- (PLX AI) - Holcim FY revenue CHF 26,834 million vs. estimate CHF 26,500 million.
- • FY EBIT margin 17.2%
- • FY net income CHF 2,298 million
- • FY EPS CHF 3.73
- • FY adjusted EPS CHF 3.98
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|43,815
|45,235
|24.02.
|0,000
|0,000
|24.02.
|Zeit
|06:40
|Holcim FY EBIT CHF 4,612 Million vs. Estimate CHF 4,430 Million
|06:37
|EQS-Adhoc: Holcim Group Services Ltd: Holcim mit Rekordergebnissen, Strategie 2022 ein Jahr im Voraus umgesetzt
|Holcim Group Services Ltd / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis
Holcim mit Rekordergebnissen, Strategie 2022 ein Jahr im Voraus umgesetzt
25.02.2022 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung...
|06:34
|Holcim: Record Results, Strategy 2022 Achieved One Year in Advance
| Record financial performance with over-proportional Recurring EBIT growth of +25.7% LFL, EPS1 of CHF 3.98, +30% and ROIC of 8.9% Record Free Cash Flow2 at CHF 3,264m Board proposes...
|Do
|Lafarge North America's Paulding plant achieves 99% alternative fuel substitution
|Mi
|Lafarge Canada supplies ECOPact for Genesee power plant construction
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|HOLCIM LTD
|44,525
|-2,31 %