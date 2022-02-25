- (PLX AI) - IMCD FY EPS EUR 4.64.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|141,25
|143,60
|07:32
|142,55
|143,95
|24.02.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|IMCD FY EBITA EUR 374 Million
|(PLX AI) - IMCD FY EPS EUR 4.64.
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|IMCD N.V.: IMCD to nominate new Supervisory Board member
|ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (25 February 2022) - The Supervisory Board of IMCD N.V. ("IMCD") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 2 May 2022, it will propose to appoint...
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 54% EBITA growth in 2021
|Rotterdam, The Netherlands (25 February 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full year 2021 results.
HIGHLIGHTS
•...
► Artikel lesen
|17.02.
|IMCD Acquires Quelaris, Continues Growth in LATAM
|17.02.
|IMCD N.V.: IMCD continues steady growth in LATAM with the acquisition of Quelaris
|ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (17 February 2022) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|IMCD NV
|140,25
|-2,09 %