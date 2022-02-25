- (PLX AI) - Bekaert FY revenue EUR 4,800 million.
- • FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 689 million
|07:10
|Bekaert FY Adjusted EBIT EUR 515 Million
|07:04
|Bekaert: Full Year Results 2021
|18.02.
|Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
|11.02.
|Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
|11.02.
|Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
