

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Japan's capital accelerated in February, government data showed on Friday.



The consumer price index for Tokyo advanced 1 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in January.



Excluding fresh food, consumer price inflation advanced to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago. The rate also exceeded the economists' forecast of 0.4 percent.



Higher inflation in February was driven by the 24.2 percent surge in energy prices.



Excluding fresh food and energy, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, following a 0.7 percent decrease a month ago. Prices have been falling since April, data revealed.







