Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung“?!
25.02.2022
Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notice of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, February 24

25 February 2022

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Altona (AQSE: ANR) announces it will hold a General Meeting ("GM") on Monday 21 March 2022 at 11.00am, at the office of Orana Corporate, Eccleston Place, 25 Eccleston Yards, London, SW1W 9N.

The Notice of GM has been posted to shareholders and this circular can be found on the Company's website:

https://www.altonare.com/investors/documents/

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Optiva Securities (Broker)

Daniel Ingram +44 (0) 20 3411 1882

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns a REE mining project in Mozambique; the Monte Muambe Project, a significant Light REE mining project in the southwest of the country, where exploration work commenced on 1 October 2021. The Company is in the process of investigating other REE opportunities in Africa.

