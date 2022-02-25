Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notice of General Meeting
London, February 24
25 February 2022
ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC
("Altona" or "the Company")
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
Altona (AQSE: ANR) announces it will hold a General Meeting ("GM") on Monday 21 March 2022 at 11.00am, at the office of Orana Corporate, Eccleston Place, 25 Eccleston Yards, London, SW1W 9N.
The Notice of GM has been posted to shareholders and this circular can be found on the Company's website:
https://www.altonare.com/investors/documents/
Altona Rare Earths Plc
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
Optiva Securities (Broker)
Daniel Ingram +44 (0) 20 3411 1882
Company Information
Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns a REE mining project in Mozambique; the Monte Muambe Project, a significant Light REE mining project in the southwest of the country, where exploration work commenced on 1 October 2021. The Company is in the process of investigating other REE opportunities in Africa.
