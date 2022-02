EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 25 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 9.00





Eezy Plc: change in management team

Content Director Isa Merikallio, a member of Eezy's management team, has a change in her responsibilities and will leave the management team. Merikallio will continue to work for the company.





