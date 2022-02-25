Das Instrument 1YS0 SE0015346135 STILLFRONT GRP AB SK-,07 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2022

The instrument 1YS0 SE0015346135 STILLFRONT GRP AB SK-,07 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2022



Das Instrument MR6A US6097201072 MONMOUTH REAL ES. A DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2022

The instrument MR6A US6097201072 MONMOUTH REAL ES. A DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2022



Das Instrument 9CW1 CA68621R1064 ORGANIC GARAGE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2022

The instrument 9CW1 CA68621R1064 ORGANIC GARAGE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2022



Das Instrument RI4 CA73044W1041 POET TECHS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2022

The instrument RI4 CA73044W1041 POET TECHS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2022

