Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W3GM ISIN: CA73044W1041 Ticker-Symbol: RI4 
Tradegate
25.02.22
08:36 Uhr
0,566 Euro
+0,014
+2,54 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5460,56609:04
0,5460,56609:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION18,342-1,24 %
ORAGIN FOODS INC0,210-3,23 %
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC0,566+2,54 %
STILLFRONT GROUP AB3,020-3,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.