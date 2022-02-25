Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022

25.02.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 February 2022 it purchased a total of 275,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.218     GBP1.016 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.180     GBP0.988 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.200405    GBP0.999878

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 732,701,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1871       1.208         XDUB      08:20:53      00057128262TRLO0 
1000       1.208         XDUB      08:20:53      00057128261TRLO0 
1000       1.208         XDUB      08:20:53      00057128260TRLO0 
3952       1.208         XDUB      08:22:20      00057128327TRLO0 
591       1.216         XDUB      08:32:01      00057128942TRLO0 
1001       1.216         XDUB      08:32:01      00057128943TRLO0 
2002       1.216         XDUB      08:32:01      00057128944TRLO0 
409       1.216         XDUB      08:32:01      00057128945TRLO0 
706       1.216         XDUB      08:38:00      00057129325TRLO0 
2904       1.216         XDUB      08:38:00      00057129326TRLO0 
3731       1.216         XDUB      08:38:00      00057129327TRLO0 
3928       1.214         XDUB      08:42:29      00057129497TRLO0 
4021       1.214         XDUB      08:42:29      00057129496TRLO0 
1357       1.218         XDUB      09:08:39      00057130468TRLO0 
24        1.218         XDUB      09:10:00      00057130565TRLO0 
17        1.218         XDUB      09:12:30      00057130617TRLO0 
1122       1.218         XDUB      09:14:00      00057130677TRLO0 
1021       1.218         XDUB      09:14:00      00057130678TRLO0 
37        1.218         XDUB      09:14:00      00057130679TRLO0 
468       1.218         XDUB      09:14:00      00057130680TRLO0 
152       1.218         XDUB      09:14:00      00057130681TRLO0 
1287       1.218         XDUB      09:14:00      00057130682TRLO0 
231       1.216         XDUB      09:14:31      00057130700TRLO0 
1954       1.216         XDUB      09:18:37      00057130853TRLO0 
3877       1.216         XDUB      09:18:37      00057130852TRLO0 
2325       1.216         XDUB      09:20:50      00057130945TRLO0 
1837       1.216         XDUB      09:22:20      00057130974TRLO0 
639       1.214         XDUB      09:26:40      00057131159TRLO0 
1500       1.214         XDUB      09:26:40      00057131158TRLO0 
1685       1.216         XDUB      09:48:50      00057132202TRLO0 
155       1.216         XDUB      09:48:50      00057132201TRLO0 
1249       1.216         XDUB      09:48:50      00057132200TRLO0 
107       1.216         XDUB      09:48:50      00057132199TRLO0 
874       1.216         XDUB      09:48:50      00057132198TRLO0 
3115       1.214         XDUB      09:53:36      00057132411TRLO0 
206       1.214         XDUB      09:53:36      00057132410TRLO0 
957       1.214         XDUB      09:53:36      00057132412TRLO0 
1500       1.214         XDUB      09:53:36      00057132413TRLO0 
1000       1.214         XDUB      09:53:36      00057132416TRLO0 
731       1.214         XDUB      09:53:36      00057132415TRLO0 
269       1.214         XDUB      09:53:36      00057132414TRLO0 
39        1.212         XDUB      10:03:09      00057132915TRLO0 
563       1.212         XDUB      10:03:09      00057132914TRLO0 
2731       1.212         XDUB      10:03:09      00057132916TRLO0 
3970       1.214         XDUB      10:14:21      00057133639TRLO0 
4089       1.212         XDUB      10:17:17      00057133808TRLO0 
3294       1.210         XDUB      10:17:17      00057133809TRLO0 
4044       1.210         XDUB      10:20:34      00057134025TRLO0 
1000       1.208         XDUB      10:20:34      00057134028TRLO0 
1000       1.208         XDUB      10:20:34      00057134027TRLO0 
404       1.208         XDUB      10:20:34      00057134029TRLO0 
66        1.208         XDUB      10:20:34      00057134030TRLO0 
721       1.208         XDUB      10:20:34      00057134033TRLO0 
3342       1.208         XDUB      10:20:42      00057134051TRLO0 
227       1.208         XDUB      10:20:42      00057134050TRLO0 
1796       1.200         XDUB      10:31:25      00057135053TRLO0 
1564       1.208         XDUB      10:45:10      00057135540TRLO0 
1817       1.208         XDUB      10:45:10      00057135539TRLO0 
659       1.202         XDUB      11:03:41      00057136393TRLO0 
941       1.202         XDUB      11:03:41      00057136397TRLO0 
1000       1.202         XDUB      11:03:41      00057136396TRLO0 
59        1.202         XDUB      11:03:41      00057136395TRLO0 
382       1.202         XDUB      11:03:44      00057136399TRLO0 
38        1.202         XDUB      11:03:44      00057136400TRLO0 
9        1.202         XDUB      11:03:44      00057136401TRLO0 
721       1.202         XDUB      11:03:44      00057136403TRLO0 
24        1.202         XDUB      11:03:44      00057136402TRLO0 
3752       1.192         XDUB      11:31:26      00057138212TRLO0 
391       1.190         XDUB      11:39:14      00057138564TRLO0 
1655       1.190         XDUB      11:39:14      00057138563TRLO0 
1809       1.190         XDUB      11:39:14      00057138565TRLO0 
3517       1.198         XDUB      12:07:58      00057140427TRLO0 
2944       1.194         XDUB      12:24:54      00057140943TRLO0 
134       1.194         XDUB      12:24:54      00057140942TRLO0 
481       1.194         XDUB      12:24:54      00057140941TRLO0 
130       1.194         XDUB      12:24:54      00057140940TRLO0 
2067       1.190         XDUB      12:43:59      00057141396TRLO0 
3987       1.194         XDUB      13:03:08      00057142048TRLO0 
258       1.192         XDUB      13:08:09      00057142215TRLO0 
3325       1.192         XDUB      13:08:16      00057142222TRLO0 
3859       1.196         XDUB      13:42:24      00057143642TRLO0 
81        1.194         XDUB      13:57:32      00057144487TRLO0 
326       1.194         XDUB      13:57:32      00057144488TRLO0 
1950       1.194         XDUB      13:57:36      00057144509TRLO0 
3839       1.194         XDUB      13:59:21      00057144667TRLO0 
1681       1.194         XDUB      13:59:21      00057144666TRLO0 
3417       1.190         XDUB      14:12:41      00057145259TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
