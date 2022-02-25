DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 February 2022 it purchased a total of 275,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.218 GBP1.016 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.180 GBP0.988 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.200405 GBP0.999878

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 732,701,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1871 1.208 XDUB 08:20:53 00057128262TRLO0 1000 1.208 XDUB 08:20:53 00057128261TRLO0 1000 1.208 XDUB 08:20:53 00057128260TRLO0 3952 1.208 XDUB 08:22:20 00057128327TRLO0 591 1.216 XDUB 08:32:01 00057128942TRLO0 1001 1.216 XDUB 08:32:01 00057128943TRLO0 2002 1.216 XDUB 08:32:01 00057128944TRLO0 409 1.216 XDUB 08:32:01 00057128945TRLO0 706 1.216 XDUB 08:38:00 00057129325TRLO0 2904 1.216 XDUB 08:38:00 00057129326TRLO0 3731 1.216 XDUB 08:38:00 00057129327TRLO0 3928 1.214 XDUB 08:42:29 00057129497TRLO0 4021 1.214 XDUB 08:42:29 00057129496TRLO0 1357 1.218 XDUB 09:08:39 00057130468TRLO0 24 1.218 XDUB 09:10:00 00057130565TRLO0 17 1.218 XDUB 09:12:30 00057130617TRLO0 1122 1.218 XDUB 09:14:00 00057130677TRLO0 1021 1.218 XDUB 09:14:00 00057130678TRLO0 37 1.218 XDUB 09:14:00 00057130679TRLO0 468 1.218 XDUB 09:14:00 00057130680TRLO0 152 1.218 XDUB 09:14:00 00057130681TRLO0 1287 1.218 XDUB 09:14:00 00057130682TRLO0 231 1.216 XDUB 09:14:31 00057130700TRLO0 1954 1.216 XDUB 09:18:37 00057130853TRLO0 3877 1.216 XDUB 09:18:37 00057130852TRLO0 2325 1.216 XDUB 09:20:50 00057130945TRLO0 1837 1.216 XDUB 09:22:20 00057130974TRLO0 639 1.214 XDUB 09:26:40 00057131159TRLO0 1500 1.214 XDUB 09:26:40 00057131158TRLO0 1685 1.216 XDUB 09:48:50 00057132202TRLO0 155 1.216 XDUB 09:48:50 00057132201TRLO0 1249 1.216 XDUB 09:48:50 00057132200TRLO0 107 1.216 XDUB 09:48:50 00057132199TRLO0 874 1.216 XDUB 09:48:50 00057132198TRLO0 3115 1.214 XDUB 09:53:36 00057132411TRLO0 206 1.214 XDUB 09:53:36 00057132410TRLO0 957 1.214 XDUB 09:53:36 00057132412TRLO0 1500 1.214 XDUB 09:53:36 00057132413TRLO0 1000 1.214 XDUB 09:53:36 00057132416TRLO0 731 1.214 XDUB 09:53:36 00057132415TRLO0 269 1.214 XDUB 09:53:36 00057132414TRLO0 39 1.212 XDUB 10:03:09 00057132915TRLO0 563 1.212 XDUB 10:03:09 00057132914TRLO0 2731 1.212 XDUB 10:03:09 00057132916TRLO0 3970 1.214 XDUB 10:14:21 00057133639TRLO0 4089 1.212 XDUB 10:17:17 00057133808TRLO0 3294 1.210 XDUB 10:17:17 00057133809TRLO0 4044 1.210 XDUB 10:20:34 00057134025TRLO0 1000 1.208 XDUB 10:20:34 00057134028TRLO0 1000 1.208 XDUB 10:20:34 00057134027TRLO0 404 1.208 XDUB 10:20:34 00057134029TRLO0 66 1.208 XDUB 10:20:34 00057134030TRLO0 721 1.208 XDUB 10:20:34 00057134033TRLO0 3342 1.208 XDUB 10:20:42 00057134051TRLO0 227 1.208 XDUB 10:20:42 00057134050TRLO0 1796 1.200 XDUB 10:31:25 00057135053TRLO0 1564 1.208 XDUB 10:45:10 00057135540TRLO0 1817 1.208 XDUB 10:45:10 00057135539TRLO0 659 1.202 XDUB 11:03:41 00057136393TRLO0 941 1.202 XDUB 11:03:41 00057136397TRLO0 1000 1.202 XDUB 11:03:41 00057136396TRLO0 59 1.202 XDUB 11:03:41 00057136395TRLO0 382 1.202 XDUB 11:03:44 00057136399TRLO0 38 1.202 XDUB 11:03:44 00057136400TRLO0 9 1.202 XDUB 11:03:44 00057136401TRLO0 721 1.202 XDUB 11:03:44 00057136403TRLO0 24 1.202 XDUB 11:03:44 00057136402TRLO0 3752 1.192 XDUB 11:31:26 00057138212TRLO0 391 1.190 XDUB 11:39:14 00057138564TRLO0 1655 1.190 XDUB 11:39:14 00057138563TRLO0 1809 1.190 XDUB 11:39:14 00057138565TRLO0 3517 1.198 XDUB 12:07:58 00057140427TRLO0 2944 1.194 XDUB 12:24:54 00057140943TRLO0 134 1.194 XDUB 12:24:54 00057140942TRLO0 481 1.194 XDUB 12:24:54 00057140941TRLO0 130 1.194 XDUB 12:24:54 00057140940TRLO0 2067 1.190 XDUB 12:43:59 00057141396TRLO0 3987 1.194 XDUB 13:03:08 00057142048TRLO0 258 1.192 XDUB 13:08:09 00057142215TRLO0 3325 1.192 XDUB 13:08:16 00057142222TRLO0 3859 1.196 XDUB 13:42:24 00057143642TRLO0 81 1.194 XDUB 13:57:32 00057144487TRLO0 326 1.194 XDUB 13:57:32 00057144488TRLO0 1950 1.194 XDUB 13:57:36 00057144509TRLO0 3839 1.194 XDUB 13:59:21 00057144667TRLO0 1681 1.194 XDUB 13:59:21 00057144666TRLO0 3417 1.190 XDUB 14:12:41 00057145259TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)