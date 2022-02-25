Arricano Real Estate Plc: Trading Update

DJ Trading Update

25 February 2022

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

Trading update

Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, announces that whilst its centres remain open for essential supplies, trading levels are being impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

