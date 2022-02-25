Arricano Real Estate Plc: Trading Update

DJ Trading Update
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Trading Update 25-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
25 February 2022
Arricano Real Estate Plc
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")
Trading update
Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, announces that whilst its centres remain open for essential supplies, trading levels are being impacted by the situation in Ukraine.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: C/o Novella Communications
Frank Lewis
Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
WH Ireland Limited
Chris Fielding
Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
Novella Communications Limited
Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 145247 EQS News ID: 1288175 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288175&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 25, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)