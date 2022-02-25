Anzeige
25.02.2022
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Trading Update

DJ Trading Update

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Trading Update 25-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

25 February 2022

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

Trading update

Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, announces that whilst its centres remain open for essential supplies, trading levels are being impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: C/o Novella Communications

Frank Lewis

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     CY0102941610 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ARO 
LEI Code:   213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
Sequence No.: 145247 
EQS News ID:  1288175 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288175&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
