

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) said 2021 was another challenging year for Jupiter despite some significant progress on strategic objectives. The Group said it is disappointed to see net outflows of 3.8 billion pounds. AUM increased by 3% through 2021, ending the year at 60.5 billion pounds.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, statutory profit before tax increased to 183.7 million pounds from 132.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 26.9 pence compared to 20.8 pence.



Underlying profit before tax increased to 216.7 million pounds from 179.0 million pounds, last year. Underlying EPS increased 10% to 31.7 pence per share.



Net revenue was 568.6 million pounds compared to 457.8 million pounds, last year. Net management fees were 453.7 million pounds compared to 384.0 million pounds.



The Board has announced an unchanged final dividend of 9.2 pence per share, bringing our total dividend for the year to 17.1 pence per share.







