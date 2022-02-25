Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A2H7EV ISIN: DK0060910917 Ticker-Symbol: 1TB 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
08:02 Uhr
1,342 Euro
+0,069
+5,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.02.2022 | 08:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 28 February 2022 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060910917           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Orphazyme             
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 34,952,241 shares (DKK 34,952,241)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        360,000 shares (DKK 360,000)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  35,312,241 shares (DKK 35,312,241)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 15.1409114          
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ORPHA               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     145804              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
