Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 28 February 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060910917 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 34,952,241 shares (DKK 34,952,241) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 360,000 shares (DKK 360,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 35,312,241 shares (DKK 35,312,241) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 15.1409114 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66