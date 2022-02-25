

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LWDB.L) reported fiscal year total pretax profit of 150.0 million pounds compared to 4.1 million pounds, prior year. Return per share was 122.66 pence compared to 2.50 pence. On a revenue basis, pretax profit increased to 35.3 million pounds from 26.7 million pounds. On a revenue basis, return per share was 28.08 pence compared to 21.56 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, total income increased to 76.3 million pounds from 57.1 million pounds, last year.



The Group proposed paying a final dividend of 8.375 pence per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 14 April 2022 to holders on the register on the record date of 11 March 2022. This will provide shareholders with a total dividend of 29.00 pence per share for 2021, an increase of 5.5% compared with 2020.







