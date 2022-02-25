

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax climbed to 543.32 million pounds from 229.92 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 171.70 pence, up from 70.56 pence a year ago.



Revenue earnings per share were 15.48 pence, higher than last year's 11.16 pence.



Total revenue climbed to 575.20 million pounds from 263.37 million pounds a year earlier.



Further, Alliance Trust declared a fourth interim dividend for 2021 of 5.825 pence per share, payable on March 31 to shareholders on the register on March 11.



The Ordinary Dividend for 2021 will increase by 32.5 percent to 19.054p.



In London, Alliance Trust shares were trading at 934 pence, up 1 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de