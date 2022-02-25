DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.5719

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3662600

CODE: LCUS LN

ISIN: LU1781540957

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 145353 EQS News ID: 1288569 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)