DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 24/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.0372

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3227700

CODE: PRUK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 145437 EQS News ID: 1288745 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)