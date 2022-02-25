Cell Workout Teams up with Next to Launch Debut Athleisure Collection

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cell Workout Enterprise C.I.C, the UK's leading prison fitness-based community interest company (CIC), announced the launch of its debut athleisure collection. The new athleisure brand is inspired by the book Cell Workout, written by L J Flanders.

The Cell Workout athleisure collection comprises 40 pieces, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and accessories. It will be available Exclusively at Next online from 25th February 2022, as well as on the Cell Workout website.

This collection is the product of a collaboration between Cell Workout founder LJ Flanders and Rowland Gee, the former CEO of clothing retailer Moss Bros. Flanders also enlisted the help of Barney Rodgers, a branding specialist from Bureaux360, and Ricky Green (formerly Director of Ted Baker) to create the identity and strategy for the collection.

The brand is aimed at a wide group of consumers and is influenced by modern trends in fitness, with a subtle colour palette and silhouettes that reflect a fashion-forward collection that is both versatile in its look and feel, but also durable activewear.

The clothes are unisex and made from ethically sourced materials with a specific focus on quality and functionality. This first collection takes inspiration from the book Cell Workout, enhanced by colour and positive messages promoting the idea that the cell is not only a physical space but can also exist within us.

The Cell Workout Story

Cell Workout was founded by LJ Flanders who, during a short stint in HMP Pentonville, discovered that a focus on fitness kept him going both physically and mentally.

As an inmate, LJ enrolled on a personal training course that equipped him with the necessary knowledge to get a job in the prison gym. He was soon devising personalised fitness regimes that could be performed in a cell and before he knew it, LJ had begun delivering lasting change workshops with inmates, providing them with both fitness and employment opportunities. He also did the same for prison officers and graduate trainees.

Recognised for his outreach programme and best-selling book, which was self-published through The Princes Trust Enterprise Programme and republished by Hodder & Stoughton, LJ was later awarded a Princes Trust Young Entrepreneur of the year award.

Today, through Cell Workout, LJ continues his work at prisons across the UK. The CIC is now a varied enterprise consisting of a bestselling book, prison and community workshops, and of course, an athleisure collection. All component parts of the brand serve Cell Workout's enduring ethos of bringing about positive change in the lives of people in prison and those affected by crime.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753797/Cell_Workout_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753799/Cell_Workout_2.jpg