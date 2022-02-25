

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, European Commission is scheduled to issue economic sentiment survey results. The economic sentiment index is seen at 113.1 in February versus 112.7 in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 128.93 against the yen, 1.0355 against the franc, 1.1179 against the greenback and 0.8358 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.







