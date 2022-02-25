Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Newton Nordic AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (96/22)

On February 25, 2022, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Newton Nordic AB should be delisted no later than March 4, 2022. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has subsequently decided that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market today, February 25, 2022. Consequently, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also, in accordance with item 6.2.2 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, decided to delist the equity rights in Newton Nordic AB. The equity rights shall be delisted today, February 25, 2022. Please note that the trading in the shares and the equity rights is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: NEWTON ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006504353 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 105287 ---------------------------- Short name: NEWTON TO7 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014990982 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 210529 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB