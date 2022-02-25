Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Newton Nordic AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (96/22)
25.02.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Newton Nordic AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (96/22)

On February 25, 2022, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided
that the shares in Newton Nordic AB should be delisted no later than March 4,
2022. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has subsequently decided that the Company's shares shall be
delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market today, February 25, 2022. 

Consequently, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also, in accordance with item 6.2.2 (a)
of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, decided to delist the equity
rights in Newton Nordic AB. The equity rights shall be delisted today, February
25, 2022. 

Please note that the trading in the shares and the equity rights is halted and
will not be resumed. 

Short name:   NEWTON   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006504353
----------------------------
Order book ID: 105287   
----------------------------



Short name:   NEWTON TO7 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014990982
----------------------------
Order book ID: 210529   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
