Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.9292

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3400931

CODE: TIPA LN

ISIN: LU1452600197

