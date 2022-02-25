Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
25.02.2022 | 13:16
Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Corporate update

PR Newswire

London, February 25

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information pursuant to the EU (Withdrawal) Act and amended pursuant to Market Abuse (Amended) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For immediate release

25 February 2022

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")


Corporate Update

The Company would like to update the market and the Company's shareholders that the audit of the Company's annual financial statements for the period to 31 October 2021 is progressing well and nearing finalisation.

The financial results and the notice of AGM are therefore expected to be published in the first half of March 2022.


Anglo African Agriculture plc
Andrew Monk, Non-Executive Chairman+44 (0)20 3005 5000
Rob Scott, Executive Director+27 (0)84 6006 001
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0)20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca, Maciek Szymanski (Corporate Finance)
