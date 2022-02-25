

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $604 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $688 million or $2.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $3.84 billion from $3.17 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $604 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.90 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEMPRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de