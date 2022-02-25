

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices initially surged on Friday as fears of potential global supply disruptions in the aftermath of sanctions on Russia, a major crude and fuel exporter, haunted investors. The sanctions however do not appear to directly impact the oil and energy related transactions and prices later retreated into negative territory.



Brent Oil Futures for May settlement touched a high of $98.34 on Friday. It had jumped to a high of $105.79 on Thursday in the shock of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



It is currently trading at $95.21, down 0.22 percent from Thursday's close of $95.42. The day's trade ranged between a high of $98.34 and a low of $94.23.



Likewise, West Texas Intermediate crude for April settlement traded between a high of $95.64 and $91.88.



It is currently trading at $92.83, having edged up 0.02 percent from Thursday's close of $92.81.



Data released by the U.S. Energy Administration on Thursday had shown the U.S. crude oil inventories rising by 4.515 million barrels in the week ended February 18th versus a 1.121 million increase in the previous week. The rise in inventories was the most since October last year.



Markets await the release of the Baker Hughes Total Rig Count and Baker Hughes Oil Rig count for the week ending February 25, later in the day for cues on likely price movements.



Total Rigs count had increased to 645 in the week ended February18th, from 635 in the previous week. The crude oil rig count had increased to 520 in the week ended February18th, from 516 in the previous week.



Oil price trajectory could be to a great extent influenced by the dynamics of the east European conflict and the prospect of return of Iranian crude to the market.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de