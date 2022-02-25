NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2022 were: 732.42p Capital only 734.71p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 35,900 ordinary shares on 18th January 2022, the Company has 103,184,864 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.