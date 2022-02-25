

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):



Earnings: $48.43 million in Q4 vs. -$8.12 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.57 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.80 million or -$0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.30 per share Revenue: $258.29 million in Q4 vs. $222.33 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $280 - $290 Mln



