

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices rose at a slower pace in January, but the rate of inflation remained strong, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 18.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 21.0 percent growth in December.



Import prices increased 23.8 percent yearly in January and rose 4.7 percent from a month ago.



Export prices grew 21.6 percent annually in January and increased 2.1 percent from the previous month.



The Swedish Krona decreased against the most common foreign trade currencies, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in January.







