

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade balance with non-EU countries swung to deficit in January from the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The non-EU27 trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 4.174 billion in January versus a surplus of EUR 4.741 billion in December. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 1.775 billion.



Exports to non-EU27 countries increased 19.0 percent annually in January, following a 12.7 percent rise in December.



Imports surged 65.5 percent in January, following a 45.9 percent jump in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports rose 5.3 percent and imports increased 10.1 percent in January.







