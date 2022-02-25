

For the first quarter, LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) expects revenue of $280 million-$290 million adjusted EBITDA of $26 million-$31 million



For the full year 2022, the company affirmed its revenue guidance of $1,200 million-$1,250 million, a 9%-14% rise from last year and adjusted EBITDA of $160 million-$180 million, up 19% - 34% from 2021.



Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree for the fourth quarter.



Earnings: $48.43 million in Q4 vs. -$8.12 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.57 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.80 million or -$0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.30 per share Revenue: $258.29 million in Q4 vs. $222.33 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $280 Mln - $290 Mln







