Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that it has launched its direct-to-consumer website (goodflour.co) and investor website (investors.goodflour.co). Powered by Shopify's e-commerce platform, GFCO's direct to consumer website now allows customers, from throughout North America and the globe, to purchase the complete line of GFCO products. E-commerce is an essential part of GFCO's sales strategy in 2022 and beyond. GFCO will harness the power of its founding chefs, their culinary excellence, and our digital story-telling abilities to create a powerful community connected by the joy of cooking and eating good, tasty food.

GFCO CEO, Matthew Clayton, stated, "Over the past six months, the company and Good Flour staff have worked diligently on bringing this amazing product line thru its re-branding and direct offering to consumers. Our website will service clients throughout North America and give home cooks, the opportunity, to have our chef inspired blends delivered right to their kitchen."

Online consumer behavior has changed considerably over the past few years and people's buying decisions are now powered by values-alignment, sustainability, and geography. Social commerce sales are set to triple by 2025 and consumers are 4x more likely to purchase from a company with strong brand values.* The over-indulgence of gluten has been linked to all manner of health issues from skin issues such as psoriasis and eczema to migraines, inflammation, arthritis, and unexplained fatigue. However, the world is waking up with an estimated 25% of Americans now following a gluten-free diet. These factors combine to create a significant opportunity for GFCO to sell its products to a growing audience through its online sales platform.

The GFCO flour blends are, put simply, good for you. We don't include any ingredients that we wouldn't want to serve friends and family at our dining room table. Not only are we gluten-free, we are GMO-free, allergen-free, dairy-free, xanthan gum-free, sulphite-free and hassle-free. And we always will be.

GFCO has also entered into an agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of GFCO and its products. The agreement is on a month-to-month basis with either party having the right to terminate upon written notice. GFCO has budgeted up to $300,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink, including on-line banner and native ads.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that includes data appending, e-mail marketing and pay-per-click on-line banner/native ads. Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to GFCO's future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forwardlooking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of GFCO's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

