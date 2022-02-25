Evolution Credit Limited: Financial Results - Third Quarter 2022

Evolution Credit Limited has released its third quarter 2022 Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements as well as its Financial Report on www.evolution.za.com.
Attachments
- Quarterly Results with commentary Q3 - FY2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0f11d716-f34a-4463-a66c-51c2bd8ef6e2)
- Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements Q3 - FY2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ffc0faf8-6ba0-430b-90c4-e31f6e2c9106)
