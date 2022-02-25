BDaaS (Big Data as A Service) Market Size To Reach $ 101 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.4% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Global Big Data as a service (BDaaS) Market accounted for USD 11.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 101 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Read Market Research Report "Big Data as A Service (BDaaS) Market by Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), by Solution (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Business, and Large Enterprise), by End Use (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2028."
Big data as a service (BDaaS) is an information or statistical tool which through the analysis of extensive data provides insights to the organization in order for it to gain competitive advantage. This is provided by an outside provider to the organization. This helps the organization to ease up its resources as it handles unstructured data which is mostly generated on a regular basis. It often works upon a cloud storage service so that both the organization as well as the outside provider may have access to the information.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Covid-19 as it had impacted other industries, has had a fair share of effect on big data as a service (BDaaS) market as well. Since the pandemic induced lockdowns everywhere, many industries were shut or not operational for a significant period of time. Thus, the demand for big data as a service (BDaaS) went down globally. The sectors which were opened up as essential services did not bring in the growth for the market which was required. Though, as the operations of industries were remote, its requirement for big data as a service (BDaaS) market was witnessed.
Growth Factors:
As big data continues to expand in various organizations, big data as a service (BDaaS) market will witness a significant growth. Also, the need for structured data in various organizations is driving the growth of big data as a service (BDaaS) market. Due to the pandemic the need for the adoption of cloud services and elements related to it have also grown. Thus, facilitating the boost of big data as a service (BDaaS) market. To obtain a competitive advantage, the organizations must understand and use insights that have been gained from the large information sets. All these advantages offered by the BDaaS are adding up to its surge in the demand across several sectors and are boosting the growth of the global market.
Presence of Big Players in The Region Support North American Dominance:
With the largest share, North America was a leading regional market for big data as a service (BDaaS) in 2020 followed by Asia Pacific. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region for the big data as a service (BDaaS) market. The presence of a large number of big data vendors in the region is expected to boost the market. The openness of the organizations to adopt new technologies such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, and cloud services acts as a catalyst for the growth. The Asia pacific region is also expected to grow over a period of time. Countries such as India, Japan, China, among others are driving the growth of the market in the region. The growth of SMEs and the retail sector which have adopted big data as a service (BDaaS) will grow even more in the coming years.
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2019
USD 11.3 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 100 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 27.4% 2021-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2020
Forecast Years
2021 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Teradata Corporation, Google, Accenture, among others.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
The Global Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market is segmented as follows::
Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By Deployment Outlook (2021-2028)
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By Component Outlook (2021-2028)
- Solutions
- Services
Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By Solution Outlook (2021-2028)
- Hadoop-as-a-Service
- Data-as-a-Service
- Data Analytics-as-a-Service
Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By Enterprise Size Outlook (2021-2028)
- Small and Medium-sized Business
- Large Enterprise
Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By End Use Outlook (2021-2028)
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
List of Key Players of Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc
- Teradata Corporation
- Accenture
- Others.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market Industry?
- What segments does the Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Big Data as a service (bdaas) Market sample report and company profiles?
