- (PLX AI) - Pinnacle West FY net income USD 618.7 million.
- • FY EPS USD 5.47
- • Financial results reflect higher customer usage and robust customer growth of 2.2%
- • 2022 to serve as a "financial reset year" following recent rate case decision currently under appeal
- • Says expects its 2022 full-year ongoing consolidated earnings will be within a range of $3.90 to $4.10 per diluted share on a weather-normalized basis
